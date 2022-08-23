Emergency repairs underway in Shawlands as sewage pipe spews out waste

ScottishWater are repairing the sewer after reports of external sewer flooding.

Scottish Water is carrying out an emergency sewer repair in the Shawlands area of Glasgow following reports of external sewer flooding.

Investigations have revealed what appears to be a partial collapse of a branch pipe on Kilmarnock Road.

The collapsed branch pipe is next to the previous section of main line sewer that was repaired in January of this year.

Emergency repairs are underway to fix the problem on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands

That project involved the replacement of the damaged section and reinforcement of an additional 70 metres of sewer.

Two-way traffic lights have now been installed between Carment Drive and Eastwood Avenue and Trefoil Avenue has been closed at its junction with Kilmarnock Road.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager said: “We must put these measures in place so that we can take steps to help prevent further flooding and carry out a permanent repair which we expect to take approximately two weeks.

“We are acutely aware of the impact these works, and associated traffic management will have on residents, businesses and road users and we will do all we can to minimise the disruption.”