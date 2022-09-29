Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Racist graffiti at University of Glasgow sparks outrage from Chinese students

Taxi drivers at risk of becoming ‘bankrupt’ due to Low Emission Zone deadline

Glasgow mum teaches son to become a maths whizz

A Chinese student society at the University of Glasgow has spoken out about racist graffiti that has recently been tagged around the city. The recent spate of hate-crime vandalism has been spotted in at least four places across Glasgow including directly outside of the University of Glasgow on a flagpole looking over Kelvingrove Park

Taxi drivers across Glasgow fear an upcoming LEZ compliance deadline next month, amidst an uncertain future for cab drivers in the city. Glasgow taxi drivers are calling for a delay to the Low Emission Zone in the city centre amidst fears of becoming ‘bankrupt’ in efforts to comply with the pollution scheme.