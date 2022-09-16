The festival is being held in celebration of the new £116 million Mazumdar Shaw advanced research centre.

The University of Glasgow has announced that it is launching its Festival of Ideas in celebration of its new research centre - with a huge range of events planned over two weeks from Friday, September 16 to Friday, September 30.

The festival, called ARCadia, is a two-week programme of 65 events featuring music, brass bands, a retro video game arcade, comedy and drag shows, an outdoor ceilidh, art exhibits, a virtual reality celebration of Robert Burns, and more.

ARCadia involves the University of Glasgow community, its collaborators, and members of the public to celebrate the opening of the Mazumdar Shaw ARC (Advanced Research Centre).

The closing party will be an evening of discussion and live music and is a partnership between the ARC and music collective Hen Hoose, who were shortlisted last night for The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award – Scotland’s national music prize.

Hen Hoose was founded by Tamara Schlesinger and unites a rich array of talented and award-winning and non-binary Scottish artists, writers, and producers, collaborating to created new music across genres.

The line-up for the ARCadia Fesitval of Ideas includes Emma Pollock, founding member of the Delgados; Rachel Aggs (Sacred Paws) and Inge Thomson.

Tamara Schlesinger, Hen Hoose founder, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to curate the closing party of ARCadia Festival on behalf of Hen Hoose - showcasing some of the most exciting and established women and non-binary artists in Scotland.”

Collaboration will be the theme of the night of music on Friday 30 September, with a discussion chaired by pop music expert and musician Dr Matt Brennan about how musicians work together, and the challenges currently facing the creative industries that require a collective approach.

Dr Brennan, University of Glasgow music lecturer and researcher, said: “It’s fitting that the ARCadia culminates in an evening of music, given the city’s deserved reputation as a rich centre of musical activity and the university’s track record in creative economies research.

“My hope for the ARC is that it makes new connections between the citizens of Glasgow - including those who make up the city’s music sector - and university researchers, and this event will hopefully serve as an invitation to anyone interested that the doors of the ARC are open for collaboration.”