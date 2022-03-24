Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

52 Ukrainian orphans en route to Scotland after landing in London

People asked to avoid Ben Lomond as fires not yet extinguished

Glasgow Schools to close next week due to strike action

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of 52 children from orphanages in Ukraine have arrived safely in London before heading to their temporary home in Scotland. The children, aged between one and 18, were supposed to leave Poland on Monday, but were held up after key paperwork was not provided in time.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid Ben Lomond as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze on the Stirlingshire mountain. The National Trust for Scotland confirmed crews were still at the scene on Wednesday morning as they continued to battle the fire.