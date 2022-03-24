At a glance
- 52 Ukrainian orphans en route to Scotland after landing in London
- People asked to avoid Ben Lomond as fires not yet extinguished
- Glasgow Schools to close next week due to strike action
A group of 52 children from orphanages in Ukraine have arrived safely in London before heading to their temporary home in Scotland. The children, aged between one and 18, were supposed to leave Poland on Monday, but were held up after key paperwork was not provided in time.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid Ben Lomond as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze on the Stirlingshire mountain. The National Trust for Scotland confirmed crews were still at the scene on Wednesday morning as they continued to battle the fire.
Schools in Glasgow will close next week as equal pay strike action is set to go ahead. Parents have now been warned that nursery and primary schools will shut on Tuesday and Wednesday with Secondary schools still remaining open and non-striking staff will be in schools.