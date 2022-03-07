At a glance
- Almost 3000 bike storage shelters coming to Glasgow
- Scotland shows solidarity with Ukraine
- Spring booster jabs to be offered to over 75’s and those most vulnerable
Nearly 3000 secure spaces for bikes are to appear on Glasgow’s streets. Glasgow City Council has committed to spending half a million pounds, building 77 of the units this year and then a further 120 of them each year for the next three years.
‘Glasgow stands with Ukraine’ was the message, as hundreds of people gathered in George Square yesterday to protest against Russia’s invasion. The demonstration in the city, was in place across the UK on the 10th day of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Booster jabs for the covid vaccine, will be offered to over 75’s and those more vulnerable from today. The Scottish Government said a spring booster dose will be offered to those who received their last jab at least 24 weeks ago. It follows a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on February 21.