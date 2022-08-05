Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Around 100 breaches of disabled parking rules reported in Glasgow

Drugs found after car stopped

Street parking charges double across city

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a hundred breaches of disabled parking rules have been reported to the council through it’s whistleblowing service over the last year. There were 101 “parking for the disabled” incidents reported to the city council in 2021/22.

A drug haul was allegedly seized by police after a car was stopped in Glasgow. Pollock community officers reportedly found £5000 worth of cocaine, ecstasy, and speed in the vehicle this week. One man was arrested and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.