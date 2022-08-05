At a glance
- Around 100 breaches of disabled parking rules reported in Glasgow
- Drugs found after car stopped
- Street parking charges double across city
More than a hundred breaches of disabled parking rules have been reported to the council through it’s whistleblowing service over the last year. There were 101 “parking for the disabled” incidents reported to the city council in 2021/22.
A drug haul was allegedly seized by police after a car was stopped in Glasgow. Pollock community officers reportedly found £5000 worth of cocaine, ecstasy, and speed in the vehicle this week. One man was arrested and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.
Parking charges on hundreds of Glasgow streets are set to double from later this month. On-street pay and display fees will rise from 20p for 15 minutes to 40p from 28 August. A council spokesperson said the ‘vital’ increase in charges would help maintain road space and promote road safety.