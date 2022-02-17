At a glance

Further disruption is expected in Glasgow and across Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Dudley . As the Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for the Glasgow and Strathclyde area reports say that Storm Eunice “may cause disruption due to heavy snow and strong winds on Friday”.

A second teenager has been arrested over the death of a man who was fatally injured in an attack in North Lanarkshire. The 18-year-old had been charged over the death of James Ross, who was left injured in Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld on Monday. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.