At a glance
- Body found in search for missing Cumbernauld mum who was last seen three weeks ago
- Glasgow police probe as attempted robbery leaves Cathcart shopkeeper shaken
- GlasGo Bus Alliance unveils plans to transform bus travel across the city
A body has has been found amid the search of missing Cumbernauld woman Karen Stevenson. The search has been ongoing, and the discovery was made by police yesterday in North Lanarkshire. Formal identification has yet to take place, and the family have been informed.
Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for information following an attempted robbery at a shop in Cathcart. The incident happened at around 5.40pm on March 12 when a man entered Shop Local, on Clarkston Road, and threatened the shop staff to demand money.
The GlasGo Bus Alliance has released the results of its major travel survey, which will help shape the future of busses across the city. In its five-year manifesto, the alliance is set to deliver ambitious goals which will enhance the bus travel experience, improve connectivity and on bus technology whilst helping to reduce harmful emissions.