As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the number of people feeling Ukraine has grown rapidly.

After fierce criticism, the UK government has reviewed its process for accepting Ukrainian refugees and, as of next week, will allow those with passports (and no family connection) to come to the UK.

Speaking earlier this week Ms Patel announced Ukrainians with passports would no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they came to the UK.

More information on a ‘sponsored’ humanitarian route will be given next week by Michael Gove.

This route means that people in the UK can open their homes to Ukrainians.

Speaking to Sky News Boris Johnson said that this second visa scheme would mean that "if people want to welcome [refugees] into their own homes, they can do so".

How to help home refugees in Glasgow

Refugees struggle to board a train at Lviv's main station, Ukraine. Picture: Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is thought that there will be a hotline and webpage where charities, community groups, households and businesses will be able to offer rooms to Ukrainians feeling the war.

Individuals and groups from Ukraine will be matched to accommodation by officials. Refugees who come to the UK via this route will be allowed to stay initially for 12 months and can work, claim benefits and access services.

The Telegraph reports that those offering accommodation will need to agree on a minimum period and show that they meet appropriate standards.

A Government spokesman said the details of the scheme were being worked on “at pace”.

UK Government accused of ‘dragging its feet’

The move comes as the latest figures from Downing Street say Britain has granted just 957 visas, despite more than 2.1 million people having fled Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

Boris Johnson has come under increasing pressure, including from Kyiv and his own Tory MPs, to rapidly increase the rate of Ukrainians being welcomed into safety in the UK.

Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko previously called for an end to the “bureaucratic red tape” restricting refugees from seeking sanctuary in Britain.

Although the Scottish Refugee Council welcomed the move from the home secretary – if it helps people reach safety faster – the organisation said there was “no time” for people to apply for visas when fleeing a war zone.

Sabir Zazai, the council’s chief executive, said: “We do not understand why the UK Government continues to drag its feet in the midst of such urgent and obvious suffering.

"Ireland brought in a full visa waiver scheme days ago and 27 EU countries have pledged to offer three years temporary protection to people fleeing Ukraine, with no visas required.

"The UK continues to lag behind as an international outlier in its sluggish and meagre response.

“There are people caught up in this conflict who do not have a Ukrainian passport. Other may be struggling for digital access. All will no doubt be living with extreme trauma and under impossibly difficult circumstances. Narrow bureaucratic schemes like the UK’s often fail to offer comprehensive safety to the range of people affected by war.

"The UK Government must respect the UN Refugee Convention and offer safety to people of all nationalities who are forced to flee.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped she would have confirmation over the next couple of days from the UK Government on the opening of the community sponsorship route.