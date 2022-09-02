Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Buildings in Glasgow lit up to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, Council to offer paid leave for employees who miscarry and Second cruise ship for Ukrainian refugees arrive in Glasgow
- Buildings in Glasgow lit up to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day
- Council to offer paid leave for employees who miscarry
- Second cruise ship for Ukrainian refugees arrive in Glasgow
Buildings across Glasgow were lit up purple to commemorate those who have lost their lives to drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day. Many known buildings in the city changed colour to raise awareness of the 311 people who died of a drug related death in the city last year.
Glasgow City Council is to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry. The new support means workers who have a miscarriage will be entitled to the same two weeks bereavement leave as those who suffer a stillbirth and the paid leave will extend to the partners of those who miscarried.
A second cruise ship that will house displaced Ukrainian refugees has arrived in Glasgow. More than 15,000 people have travelled from Ukraine to Scotland since Russia’s invasion in February. The government has said those displaced will also be given access to support services including healthcare and benefits support.