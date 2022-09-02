Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Buildings in Glasgow lit up to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day

Council to offer paid leave for employees who miscarry

Second cruise ship for Ukrainian refugees arrive in Glasgow

Buildings across Glasgow were lit up purple to commemorate those who have lost their lives to drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day. Many known buildings in the city changed colour to raise awareness of the 311 people who died of a drug related death in the city last year.

Glasgow City Council is to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry. The new support means workers who have a miscarriage will be entitled to the same two weeks bereavement leave as those who suffer a stillbirth and the paid leave will extend to the partners of those who miscarried.