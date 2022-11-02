Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Communities ‘should be allowed to request no firework zones’, Co-op coffin factory workers extend strike action and Budget fears voiced as Scottish prison energy bills rise
Glasgow communities worried about firework misuse should be able request a “no firework zone” from the city council once new powers have been bestowed by the Scottish Government. A motion submitted to the council last week by Green Councillor Jon Molyneux asked for the new zones to be implemented by November 2023.
Staff at the Co-op’s only UK coffin manufacturing factory have announced a second week of strike action in a pay dispute. Around 50 craft workers at the facility in Glasgow, started a week of strike action on Monday (31 October).
The Scottish Prison Service’s gas and electricity bills have rocketed by 47% as it faces the threat of budget cuts. The service says the cost of providing food for prisoners has risen by almost 17% and could increase by up to 30%.