At a glance

Communities ‘should be allowed to request no firework zones’

Co-op coffin factory workers extend strike action

Budget fears voiced as Scottish prison energy bills rise

Glasgow communities worried about firework misuse should be able request a “no firework zone” from the city council once new powers have been bestowed by the Scottish Government. A motion submitted to the council last week by Green Councillor Jon Molyneux asked for the new zones to be implemented by November 2023.

Staff at the Co-op’s only UK coffin manufacturing factory have announced a second week of strike action in a pay dispute. Around 50 craft workers at the facility in Glasgow, started a week of strike action on Monday (31 October).