Your latest news update for Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Council plan approved to refurbish Govanhill baths

Glasgow park to receive £45,000 funding in a bid to give playground transformation

A man dies after being found unresponsive in Bishopbriggs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further £500,000 has been approved by Glasgow City Council to refurbish Govanhill Baths. The city administration committee first approved funding for the redevelopment of the former baths almost five years ago.

A Glasgow park is set to receive funding worth £45,400 in a bid to boost plans to give a playground transformation. Kelvingrove Park is set to add two new pieces of equipment to its play area.