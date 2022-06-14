At a glance
- Council plan approved to refurbish Govanhill baths
- Glasgow park to receive £45,000 funding in a bid to give playground transformation
- A man dies after being found unresponsive in Bishopbriggs
A further £500,000 has been approved by Glasgow City Council to refurbish Govanhill Baths. The city administration committee first approved funding for the redevelopment of the former baths almost five years ago.
Most Popular
A Glasgow park is set to receive funding worth £45,400 in a bid to boost plans to give a playground transformation. Kelvingrove Park is set to add two new pieces of equipment to its play area.
A man has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on a footpath in Bishopbriggs. Emergency services were called, after the man was discovered near Auchinairn Road on Monday. The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.