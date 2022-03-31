Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Nicola Sturgeon confirms, face mask legal requirements will be eased in certain phases

Glasgow Boots con who carried out over £700k gift card scam, jailed for 33 months

Yellow weather warning for ice continues in Glasgow, Met Office says

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in Scotland will be replaced from next month. Nicola Sturgeon addressed the Scottish Parliament that the wearing of masks will be encouraged in certain indoor venues but will not be legally enforced. The rule will be lifted in shops, certain indoor settings and public transport on April 18.

A 37-year-old Glasgow man who carried out a £736,000 Boots gift card scam in two months has been jailed for 33 months. Robert Bell was involved in the con after taking advantage of the gift card scheme, and was able to get the cards for free by filling out order forms and asked to be loaded with credit without the intention of paying back.