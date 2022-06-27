Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Driver in hospital after crash on M8 motorway

Councils allowed to run own bus services

Boxing in Emirates Arena called off due to firearm claims

A driver was rushed to hospital after a crash forced the closure of the M8 westbound. Emergency services were called to the scene near Stepps Road Interchange at around 10.50pm on Saturday night.

Councils in Scotland have been given the power to run their own bus services. Ministers had pledged to enact powers under the Transport Scotland Act enabling local authorities to do so by summer this year.