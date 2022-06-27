Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Driver in hospital after crash on M8 motorway, Councils allowed to run own bus services and Boxing in Emirates Arena called off due to firearm claims

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 27th June 2022, 4:55 pm

At a glance

  • Driver in hospital after crash on M8 motorway 
  • Councils allowed to run own bus services 
  • Boxing in Emirates Arena called off due to firearm claims

A driver was rushed to hospital after a crash forced the closure of the M8 westbound. Emergency services were called to the scene near Stepps Road Interchange at around 10.50pm on Saturday night.

Councils in Scotland have been given the power to run their own bus services. Ministers had pledged to enact powers under the Transport Scotland Act enabling local authorities to do so by summer this year.

An international boxing competition in Glasgow was cancelled after reports of a firearm found in the building. Police were called to the Emirates Arena on London Road, after the alarm was raised on Saturday, while the Global Lonsdale Box Cup was taking place.

