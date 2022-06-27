At a glance
A driver was rushed to hospital after a crash forced the closure of the M8 westbound. Emergency services were called to the scene near Stepps Road Interchange at around 10.50pm on Saturday night.
Councils in Scotland have been given the power to run their own bus services. Ministers had pledged to enact powers under the Transport Scotland Act enabling local authorities to do so by summer this year.
An international boxing competition in Glasgow was cancelled after reports of a firearm found in the building. Police were called to the Emirates Arena on London Road, after the alarm was raised on Saturday, while the Global Lonsdale Box Cup was taking place.