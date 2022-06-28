At a glance
- First Bus to give all drivers pay rise
- Man charged after four-vehicle crash at Auldhouse Retail Park
- Yellow flood warning issued for parts in Scotland
First Bus Glasgow have announced a pay increase for all their drivers in a bid to overcome staff shortages. The company will now pay drivers £13 per hour for Glasgow services while those working across Greater Glasgow will also see their pay increase to £12.35 per hour.
A man has been charged while a woman was taken to hospital following a four vehicle crash at a retail park in Glasgow. Three cars and a van collided on Cogan Street in the Pollokshaws area on Sunday afternoon near the Auldhouse Retail Park. A woman was taken to hospital after the incident.
A flood warning has been issued for parts of Scotland, as forecasters warn of heavy summer rains to fall over the next 24 hours. The South West is set to bear the brunt of wet and wild conditions, with up to 60mm of rain expected in higher areas, according to the Met Office.