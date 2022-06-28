Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

First Bus to give all drivers pay rise

Man charged after four-vehicle crash at Auldhouse Retail Park

Yellow flood warning issued for parts in Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Bus Glasgow have announced a pay increase for all their drivers in a bid to overcome staff shortages. The company will now pay drivers £13 per hour for Glasgow services while those working across Greater Glasgow will also see their pay increase to £12.35 per hour.

A man has been charged while a woman was taken to hospital following a four vehicle crash at a retail park in Glasgow. Three cars and a van collided on Cogan Street in the Pollokshaws area on Sunday afternoon near the Auldhouse Retail Park. A woman was taken to hospital after the incident.