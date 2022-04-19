At a glance
- Glasgow man caught growing cannabis at home due to reported disturbance
- A man digest after ‘altercation’ in Dennistoun
- Nicola Sturgeon apologises on mask breach
A 61-year-old man appeared in Glasgow Sherif court, who was caught growing cannabis plants after police were called to his home in relation to a disturbance. Officers attended David Smith’s home in Ibrox on December 30 2020.
A man has died after it is thought he was involved in an altercation in the east end of Glasgow. Craig Watson was found injured in Dennistoun on Sunday morning. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
Police Scotland has reminded Nicola Sturgeon of “the importance of wearing a face covering” after footage showed her breaching Scotland’s Covid face mask law on the council election campaign trail. However, officers say no further action is necessary.