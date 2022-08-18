Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow taxi driver set off with passenger leaning through window after row, Plans to convert railway bridge into cycle path and walkway and GlasGlow announce dinosaur adventure theme for fifth light show
A taxi driver who set off with a passenger leaning through his window during a row over the fare has been given a chance to drive private hires. Abbas Ahmad previously had a bid to renew his taxi licence thrown out following a complaint from Police Scotland after the incident in 2017.
Plans to transform a former railway bridge into a cycle path and walkway over the Clyde are underway. The redesign is to create an active travel route to connect the communities and the wider area of Cambuslang. Residents are being asked to have their say on a number of issues.
Scotland’s biggest light show is set to return for its fifth year this Halloween, bringing a dinosaur theme. Organisers of GlasGLOW have announced the event will return to the Glasgow Botanic Gardens between October 26 and November 6.