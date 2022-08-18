Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Glasgow taxi driver set off with passenger leaning through window after row

Plans to convert railway bridge into cycle path and walkway

GlasGlow announce dinosaur adventure theme for fifth light show

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A taxi driver who set off with a passenger leaning through his window during a row over the fare has been given a chance to drive private hires. Abbas Ahmad previously had a bid to renew his taxi licence thrown out following a complaint from Police Scotland after the incident in 2017.

Plans to transform a former railway bridge into a cycle path and walkway over the Clyde are underway. The redesign is to create an active travel route to connect the communities and the wider area of Cambuslang. Residents are being asked to have their say on a number of issues.