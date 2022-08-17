GlasGLOW will return to the west end this autumn.

itison, the organisers of GlasGLOW, has announced the event will return to the Botanic Gardens this October.

It might still be summer, but the annual light show will be here before you know it.

With this in mind, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s GlasGLOW.

GlasGLOW will return this October Picture: itison

When is GlasGLOW 2022?

It will run from 26 October – 6 November.

What’s the GlasGLOW theme this year?

The show is an ‘epic dinosaur adventure into The Land That Time Forgot.’

This year’s GlasGLOW will take guests on an exhilarating 60 minute outdoor route through the Botanic Gardens where jeopardy lies around every corner, dinosaurs come to life, dormant volcanos threaten to erupt and only the brave will make it out, without being eaten alive.

Created and produced by itison, alongside a team of world class creative sound, light and set designers, GlasGLOW is an immersive outdoor experience like no other that’s jam packed with photo opportunities, exciting displays, interactive installations, a street food village, GLOW bar and the return of Marshmallowland.

When are GlasGLOW tickets on sale?

Tickets for the show fly out the door every year and are set to go on sale on Wednesday 24 August at 7.30am exclusively at www.glasglow.com and www.itison.com

How much are GlasGLOW tickets?

Earlybird child: £9 (standard price £12)

Earlybird adult: £20 (standard price £22)

Fast Pass & Mallow child: £16 (standard price £20)

Fast Pass & Mallow adult £28 (standard £30)

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are a new way to enjoy GlasGLOW, first introduced last year, including a dedicated entrance to avoid any queues plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queues skips straight into the show’s Marshmallowland.

Creator of GlasGLOW and itison CEO, Oli Norman, said: “I wrote this year’s story whilst on a family trip to the Isle of Skye during the pandemic. Discovering the dinosaur fossils on the North of the island with my kids was amazing. This year’s show imagines what would happen if those dinosaurs roamed Glasgow today.

“Our goal each year is to light up to the dark months, do positive work in the community and deliver a world class show – we can’t wait to show you what we have planned this year.”

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return too having raised £30,000 for local charities in 2021, spreading pumpkin joy around the city and donating over 2,000 tickets to local community organisations, hospitals and charities.