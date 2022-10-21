Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister after 44 days in office, Monkeypox: Glasgow University experts to lead £2 million research project and Former bar manager at Finnieston pub Lebowskis accused of stealing over £26,000
Your latest news update for Glasgow.
At a glance
- Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister after 45 days in office
- Monkeypox: Glasgow University experts to lead £2 million research project
- Former bar manager at Finnieston pub Lebowskis accused of stealing over £26,000
Liz Truss has announced her immediate resignation as leader of the Conservative party and will remain as prime minister until a successor is found. Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street on Thursday 20 October, Ms. Truss said she had informed King Charles III of her decision to stand down.
Virologists at the University of Glasgow will lead a £2 million research project on monkeypox. The university’s Centre for Virus Research will spearhead a consortium in collaboration with the Surrey-based Pirbright Institute. The project will bring together 25 leading researchers from 12 institutions.
A former bar manager at a popular Finnieston pub has been accused of stealing more than £26,000 from the business. 36 year-old, James Killen, appeared in court yesterday to face a charge of stealing money from Lebowskis on Argyle Street in Finnieston four years ago.