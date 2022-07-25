At a glance
- Low risk of Monkeypox cases in Scotland as 54 confirmed
- Four men arrested in connection with ‘disorder’ ahead of Rangers match
- Yellow weather warning issued for rain after heatwave
The risk of the monkeypox virus in Scotland is low, according to a public health expert. There have been 54 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland since May 23. However, there are among 2,208 confirmed cases in the UK.
Four men have been charged in relation to disorder between football fans in Glasgow. Ahead of the match between Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, police were called to an alleged disturbance on Paisley Road West at around 1.30pm.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain in parts of Scotland, days after the heatwave. Forecasters have warned that heavy showers could bring thunderstorms and cause some disruption to transport.