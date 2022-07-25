Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Low risk of Monkeypox cases in Scotland as 54 confirmed

Four men arrested in connection with ‘disorder’ ahead of Rangers match

Yellow weather warning issued for rain after heatwave

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The risk of the monkeypox virus in Scotland is low, according to a public health expert. There have been 54 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland since May 23. However, there are among 2,208 confirmed cases in the UK.

Four men have been charged in relation to disorder between football fans in Glasgow. Ahead of the match between Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, police were called to an alleged disturbance on Paisley Road West at around 1.30pm.