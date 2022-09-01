Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Major Glasgow city centre street closed for urgent repairs for three days

Cost of living crisis: New council service helping with free food and energy support

Developer behind plans for West End flats next to River Kelvin appealing rejection

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow city centre road is being closed for urgent repairs. Queen Street, will be closed to vehicles from 7am on Wednesday morning until 6pm on September 2 due to urgent repair works being carried out.

Glasgow residents who need emergency free food and help with energy supply, heating and other problems can now contact a new council service as the cost of living crisis hits families. ‘Glasgow Helps’ has been assisting people to access food and source a £49 fuel top-up through third sector organisations