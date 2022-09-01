Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Major Glasgow city centre street closed for urgent repairs, New council service helping with free food and energy support and Developer behind plans for West End flats appealing rejection
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- Major Glasgow city centre street closed for urgent repairs for three days
- Cost of living crisis: New council service helping with free food and energy support
- Developer behind plans for West End flats next to River Kelvin appealing rejection
Most Popular
A Glasgow city centre road is being closed for urgent repairs. Queen Street, will be closed to vehicles from 7am on Wednesday morning until 6pm on September 2 due to urgent repair works being carried out.
Glasgow residents who need emergency free food and help with energy supply, heating and other problems can now contact a new council service as the cost of living crisis hits families. ‘Glasgow Helps’ has been assisting people to access food and source a £49 fuel top-up through third sector organisations
The developer behind plans to build 49 flats beside the River Kelvin is appealing against the council’s decision to reject the project. Queensberry Properties’ bid to create a residential development on Otago Lane, in the West End, received over 750 objections and was refused in November last year.