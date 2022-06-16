Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Man charged with ‘hit and run’ death of teenager

ScotRail services to be cancelled next week as RMT and Network Rail continue to dispute over pay

Man who abducted ex-girlfriend jailed

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow teenager in an alleged hit and run last year. Aidan Pilkington was rushed to hospital after being knocked down on Crow Road in the West End in the early hours of September 11, 2021.

RMT union has announced strike action across the railway network due to a pay dispute with Network Rail and other train operating companies. However, the current dispute does not involved ScotRail staff but they will struggle to provide services due to the strike involving Network Rail workers in Scotland.