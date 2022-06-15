ScotRail will be forced to cancel 89 per cent of its train services next week due to Network Rail workers going on strike.

Earlier this month, the RMT union announced strike action across the railway network due to a pay dispute with Network Rail and other train operating companies.

The current dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, but it means the company will struggle to provide services due to the strike involving Network Rail workers in Scotland.

The staggered strike action will take place across three days - Tuesday, June 21; Thursday, June 23; and Saturday, June 25.

What trains will still operate?

The railway will only be in operation between 7:30am and 6:30pm on these days - and just five ScotRail routes will run.

From Edinburgh to Glasgow (via Falkirk High) and from Edinburgh to Bathgate there will be two trains per hour.

From Edinburgh to Glasgow (via Shotts) there will be just one train per hour.

From Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall and from Glasgow to Lanark there will be two trains per hour.

Disruption to ScotRail services will not be confined to these days and will also impact the day following each day of action (June 22, 24 and 26).

This is due to the reopening of signal boxes. While the large signalling centres will be able to operate from 7:15am, this will not be the case at manual boxes, where it could be early afternoon before many routes operate as normal.

Customers have been advised to consider alternative travel options where possible.

Check online at scotrail.co.uk for more information on disruptions to the rail services and their timetables.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services next week, including on the days between strike action.