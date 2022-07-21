Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Man due in court in connection with the death of Peter Kirkwood in Lanark, Trains between Scotland and London cancelled after heatwave leaves tracks damaged and East Dunbartonshire sprain patients urged to use virtual A&E

By Mahnoor Sohail
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 2:28 pm

  • Man due in court in connection with the death of Peter Kirkwood in Lanark
  • Trains between Scotland and London cancelled after heatwave leaves tracks damaged 
  • East Dunbartonshire sprain patients urged to use virtual A&E

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Peter Kirkwood in South Lanarkshire. In the early hours of Saturday morning, police locked down Mousebank Road in Lanark following the 24-year-old’s death.

Trains between Scotland and London have been cancelled after soaring temperatures have caused damage to rail tracks. All major routes between London King’s Cross, London Euston and Glasgow have been affected. Passengers are being urged to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.

People who suffer sprains and strains should not attend a physical A&E and should instead first speak to their GP or  speak to NHS’s virtual emergency team. The call comes as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 158 physical A&E strains and sprain patients over the course of a week.

