Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Man due in court in connection with the death of Peter Kirkwood in Lanark

Trains between Scotland and London cancelled after heatwave leaves tracks damaged

East Dunbartonshire sprain patients urged to use virtual A&E

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Peter Kirkwood in South Lanarkshire. In the early hours of Saturday morning, police locked down Mousebank Road in Lanark following the 24-year-old’s death.

Trains between Scotland and London have been cancelled after soaring temperatures have caused damage to rail tracks. All major routes between London King’s Cross, London Euston and Glasgow have been affected. Passengers are being urged to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.