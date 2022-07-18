At a glance
- Murder probe after man, 24, dies in Lanark
- Police release CCTV after Glasgow bus station assault
- Amber warning issued by Met Office as temperatures rise up to 28°c
A man has been murdered following a disturbance in Lanark in the early hours of Saturday morning. 24-year-old Peter Kirkwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack on Mousebank Road. Emergency services attended, but were unable to save the victim who had been left fatally injured.
Most Popular
Police Scotland have released CCTV images of three men who have been involved in a serious assault in Glasgow. Officers say they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries into the incident after a 42-year-old man was attacked at Buchanan Bus Station on May 19.
An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office, as high temperatures will hit parts of central Scotland as well as the south of the country. Temperatures could go as high as 30 degrees in these areas.