Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Murder probe after man, 24, dies in Lanark

Police release CCTV after Glasgow bus station assault

Amber warning issued by Met Office as temperatures rise up to 28°c

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been murdered following a disturbance in Lanark in the early hours of Saturday morning. 24-year-old Peter Kirkwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack on Mousebank Road. Emergency services attended, but were unable to save the victim who had been left fatally injured.

Police Scotland have released CCTV images of three men who have been involved in a serious assault in Glasgow. Officers say they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries into the incident after a 42-year-old man was attacked at Buchanan Bus Station on May 19.