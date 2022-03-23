At a glance
- A minute’s silence at Holyrood as country will mark two years since lockdown
- Unite Union say First Glasgow workers close to industrial action in pay dispute
- Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf apologises after being pictured without a face mask at a primary school in Glasgow
Two years on from the first Covid lockdown, a special ceremony will be held at Holyrood to “reflect and remember” those who have died during the pandemic. Figures published on Tuesday showed there were 2,221 people in hospitals across Scotland.
A union has said that First bus Glasgow employees are close to taking industrial action over a wage dispute which will see around 60 workers taking part. Unite union said that the company is offering a group of workers, including bus cleaners an increase of 5.5% over two years.
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, has apologised for failing to wear a mask throughout his visit to a Glasgow primary school this month. Photographs of the SNP minister standing amongst pupils without a face covering had been widely circulated on Twitter which has now been deleted by the school.