Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

A minute’s silence at Holyrood as country will mark two years since lockdown

Unite Union say First Glasgow workers close to industrial action in pay dispute

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf apologises after being pictured without a face mask at a primary school in Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years on from the first Covid lockdown, a special ceremony will be held at Holyrood to “reflect and remember” those who have died during the pandemic. Figures published on Tuesday showed there were 2,221 people in hospitals across Scotland.

A union has said that First bus Glasgow employees are close to taking industrial action over a wage dispute which will see around 60 workers taking part. Unite union said that the company is offering a group of workers, including bus cleaners an increase of 5.5% over two years.