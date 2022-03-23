12 Glasgow bars and restaurants that didn’t reopen after lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on hospitality with lockdowns and restrictions.

Now the majority of these restrictions have ended, with only the requirement to wear face coverings in place. Two years on from the start of the first lockdown, we take a look back at some Glasgow bars and restaurants that sadly closed down due to the pandemic, or still have not reopened.

Rogano

The Rogano restaurant, the oldest in Glasgow, is boarded up temporarily as the city goes into a tier-four lockdown (Picture: John Devlin)

While it has never been officially confirmed that this Glasgow institution has closed down, Rogano has remained closed since March 2020 and is sadly missed from the city’s dining scene.

Rogano had been operating as a seafood restaurant just off Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow city centre since 1935, having started life as a Spanish bar and wine cellar.

In September 2020 there were rumours the restaurant had closed down, but the team issued a statement stating that they’d reopen in 2021, saying "Dear customers, we are currently undergoing a period of restructuring as a result of the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the hospitality industry. We can confirm Rogano is not for sale, and we very much hope to open again some time in 2021.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who reached out to us today with their fond memories of Rogano and to our wonderful customers who we hope to see again in the near future. Rogano."

In February 2021, a large-scale water leak caused significant damage to the restaurant premises.

Hutcheons

Hutchesons City Grill closed down in August 2021

Hutchesons was a popular restaurant, bar and brunch spot. Back in 2017, owners James and Louise Rusk revealed a new-look and name thanks to renovations.

In August 2021, all social media accounts were deleted and James Rusk confirmed that the restaurant and bar won’t reopen. He said he hopes that the historic hall continues to be looked after.

There are now plans to reopen the venue as Ingram 158 by Tabac owner Marco Lazzurri.

6 Degrees North

The Six Degrees North brewery, which was established in 2013 is located in Stonehaven and named for its location relative to Brussels, expanded into the central belt in 2016 after opening bars in Dundee and Aberdeen.

But sadly the team called time on their Glasgow bar, located on Dumbarton Road in spring 2021. Gaga bar and kitchen is now located on the site.

Alchemilla

Alchemilla has not reopened fully

This celebrated Finnieston restaurant got rave reviews from critics, but has not reopened in full since lockdown despite playing host to pop-ups during COP26 and over Christmas.

El Gusto

Based in the West End, El Gusto was much loved for seven years, but the Spanish restaurant sadly closed in late 2020.

Wee Lochan

The Wee Lochan sadly closed down in 2020

The Wee Lochan was a well loved restaurants offering a famed Scottish menu on Crow Road. It closed in July 2020 and is now the site of The Marlborough.

The Now

The Now, which offered some fantastic vegan options on Clarkston Road, had built up a fan base despite only opening in the December 2019. But is sadly closed due to the pandemic.

Ingram Wynd

Ingram Wynd closed after 10 years in the Merchant City

Merchant City's Ingram Wynd closed due to the pandemic's impact after 10 successful years in business. While the restaurant won't reopen, its beer garden is trading as a separate entity.

Grill On The Corner

After the company that owned Grill On The Corner fell into administration in June 2020, meaning the popular jaunt was forced to close its door despite over a decade of serving some of the most loved steaks in Glasgow. A new steak restaurant, Gōst, will take over the space vacated by Viva Ristorante on Bothwell Street.

Coro Chocolate Cafe

Closing its doors in September 2020, Sauchiehall Street's Coro Chocolate Cafe is another popular venue that was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Esca

Picture: Esca Facebook

Esca's served some delicious Italian food for 22 years on Chisholm Street on Glasgow’s city centre, but announced its closure during the pandemic.

Mussel Inn