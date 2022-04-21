At a glance
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested ‘stepping down’ if people vote ‘No’ in next elections
- A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked by gang at bus stop
- Police launch search for man who performed sex act on busy Glasgow subway train
Nicola Sturgeon has suggested ‘stepping down’ as First Minister, if the people of Scotland vote against becoming independent in the next elections. However, after appearing on ITV’s Loose Women show, the SNP leader said she is not about to ‘give up’ her role.
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital, after being attacked by a gang in Glasgow after suffering several injuries. The victim was standing at a bus stop on Garscube Road where he was approached by four men in the evening on Easter Sunday.
Police Scotland have launched an investigation after a man performed a sexual act next to a woman on a busy Glasgow subway train. The incident occurred between St Enoch and St George Cross stations on Thursday, April 14. The man is described as white and in his late 20s. He was standing next to the woman and exposed himself before performing the sex act.