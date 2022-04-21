Your latest news update for Glasgow.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested ‘stepping down’ if people vote ‘No’ in next elections

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked by gang at bus stop

Police launch search for man who performed sex act on busy Glasgow subway train

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested ‘stepping down’ as First Minister, if the people of Scotland vote against becoming independent in the next elections. However, after appearing on ITV’s Loose Women show, the SNP leader said she is not about to ‘give up’ her role.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital, after being attacked by a gang in Glasgow after suffering several injuries. The victim was standing at a bus stop on Garscube Road where he was approached by four men in the evening on Easter Sunday.