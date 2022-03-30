At a glance
- Nicola Sturgeon to give a Covid update to Parliament regarding face mask rule
- St Enoch Shopping Centre set to introduce ‘quiet hours’ for Autism Awareness Month
- Weather warning as Scotland to be hit with snow
Nicola Sturgeon addressed the Scottish Parliament later today on the removal of face masks, which is still in place across the country. The First Minister announced that, from next Monday, there won’t be a requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship, or while attending a marriage ceremony or civil partnership registering, a funeral service. Wider legal requirements, those applying to shops and public transport, will end on April 18.
Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre is to reintroduce regular quiet times to help autistic people as part of Autistic Awareness Month. During these times, it is said there will be no music in the centre and a number of retailers will join by turning off in-store music to create a more autism-friendly environment.
Scotland is set for snow and ice overnight despite the sunshine in recent days .A yellow weather warning has been issued to northern parts of the country as the spring heatwave comes to end.