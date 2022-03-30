St Enoch Centre introducing quiet times and trigger maps for autistic shoppers

The St Enoch Centre is set to reintroduce regular quiet times and updated trigger maps to create a more enjoyable shopping experience for autistic people, following the redevelopment of the east end of the shopping centre.

It partnered with Scottish Autism in 2018, and, since then, the centre has worked with the charity on several initiatives including Scotland’s first shopping centre Quiet and Safe space to support autistic people and those with learning disabilities within a busy shopping environment.

How is the shopping centre helping?

With the redevelopment of the centre now complete, the St Enoch Centre is reintroducing regular quiet times between 9-10.30am Monday to Wednesday, and 10-11.30am on Sundays. During these times, there will be no mall music and a number of retailers will also join in by turning off their in-store music so as to create a more autism-friendly environment.

Staff will also partake in a refresher training course to ensure they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to best support autistic people visiting the store.

New measures to help autistic shoppers are being introduced at the St Enoch Centre.

The shopping centre is also collaborating with Scottish Autism to create an updated sensory map for the website. The ‘Sensory Trigger Map’ helps to prepare autistic individuals and their families for a visit to the shopping centre, highlighting sensory triggers such as smells, noise and changes in temperature throughout the building.

‘Support our customers’

Anne Ledgerwood, centre director, said: “We aim to support our customers as much as possible, and for everyone to feel welcome when they enter St Enoch Centre. We are pleased to be working with Scottish Autism to implement changes that will improve the shopping experience for people with autism. As a team, we are proud to be taking steps to create a more inclusive space for all.

“Over the years, St Enoch has been working hard to meet the needs of autistic shoppers and visitors, those with learning disabilities and sensory conditions, in order to provide a welcoming environment for all shoppers in the city and we’re delighted to be able to reintroduce regular quiet times following the redevelopment.”

Charlene Tait, deputy CEO of Scottish Autism, added: "We welcome the reintroduction of quiet times at the St Enoch Centre to make it a more inclusive environment for autistic people and their families.

"This initiative will enable more autistic people to enjoy the St Enoch Centre in a way many members of the public take for granted, and will help to promote greater public understanding of the barriers faced by autistic people on a daily basis.

"We are delighted to work alongside the St Enoch Centre to promote this initiative and on a Sensory Trigger Map specifically designed to support autistic people visiting the centre."