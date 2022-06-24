Your latest news update for Glasgow

Police help deliver baby boy in Glasgow

Glasgow is to launch a bid to host the Eurovision song contest next year if Ukraine is unable due to the ongoing Russian invasion. SNP council leader Susan Aitken, has revealed officials had started “informal” and “hypothetical” talks about the city playing host to the event.

Manorview have unveiled plans to turn a three-bedroom bungalow that sits on the site of The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock, into a luxurious and romantic suite with landscaped gardens and terrace. Its renovation will be a continuation of the £3.25m investment project Manorview completed last year.