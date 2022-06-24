At a glance
- Officials in talks to host Eurovision 2023
- Manorview to transform bungalow at Giffnock hotel
- Police help deliver baby boy in Glasgow
Glasgow is to launch a bid to host the Eurovision song contest next year if Ukraine is unable due to the ongoing Russian invasion. SNP council leader Susan Aitken, has revealed officials had started “informal” and “hypothetical” talks about the city playing host to the event.
Manorview have unveiled plans to turn a three-bedroom bungalow that sits on the site of The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock, into a luxurious and romantic suite with landscaped gardens and terrace. Its renovation will be a continuation of the £3.25m investment project Manorview completed last year.
Two police officers have been praised after helping deliver a baby boy on a Glasgow road. PC Stevie Fergus and PC Guy Rawson were on a routine patrol on Maxwell Road, where they spotted a member of the public who needed assistance. The man had parked on Maxwell Road after his wife had gone into labour in the back of their car.