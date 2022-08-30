Your latest news update for Glasgow

Police appeal after man assaulted in Barras Market

Major Glasgow train route closed due to engineering works

Councillor calls for freeze energy prices, after new caps announced

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Barras Market. A man was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack at around 10.20am on Saturday morning. The 60-year-old man was seriously assaulted within a premises on Moncur Street.

Trains on a major Glasgow route have been cancelled due to engineering works. Services are not running between Glasgow Central and Neilston due to overnight engineering works over-running. It is hoped that the line should re-open soon.