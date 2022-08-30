Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Police appeal after man assaulted in Barras Market, Major Glasgow train route closed due to engineering works and Councillor calls for freeze energy prices, after new caps announced
Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Barras Market. A man was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack at around 10.20am on Saturday morning. The 60-year-old man was seriously assaulted within a premises on Moncur Street.
Trains on a major Glasgow route have been cancelled due to engineering works. Services are not running between Glasgow Central and Neilston due to overnight engineering works over-running. It is hoped that the line should re-open soon.
Glasgow Labour’s deputy leader Soryia Siddique has urged Ofgem bosses to push the UK Government to freeze energy prices as the price cap rise will mean ‘vulnerable’ people struggle to heat their homes. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley has announced an 80.06% rise in the energy price cap on default tariffs, lifting the average household’s yearly bill.