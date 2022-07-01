Your latest news update for Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Red Hot Chilli Peppers cancel Glasgow gig due to illness

Union Street closed by police after report of man being assaulted

Scots wait outside Glasgow HM passport office as public fear missing holidays

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their Glasgow gig tonight due to illness. The band released a statement on social media confirming that the concert at Bellahouston Park this evening, will not be going ahead.

Police closed down part of Union Street following reports of a man being assaulted. Police Scotland closed down Union Street in Glasgow city centre this between Gordon Street and Argyle Street. A Police spokesperson said: “Around 11.30 am on Thursday, June 30th, police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted on Union Street.”