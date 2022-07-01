At a glance
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers cancel Glasgow gig due to illness
- Union Street closed by police after report of man being assaulted
- Scots wait outside Glasgow HM passport office as public fear missing holidays
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their Glasgow gig tonight due to illness. The band released a statement on social media confirming that the concert at Bellahouston Park this evening, will not be going ahead.
Police closed down part of Union Street following reports of a man being assaulted. Police Scotland closed down Union Street in Glasgow city centre this between Gordon Street and Argyle Street. A Police spokesperson said: “Around 11.30 am on Thursday, June 30th, police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted on Union Street.”
Scots still face long queues awaiting to receive their passports this summer. As Glasgow is the only passport office in Scotland, many people who live outside the city have had to travel across the country to collect their documents. The Passport Office has hired 500 additional workers, after UK Government ministers described the current performance as ‘unacceptable.’