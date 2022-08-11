Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Scottish bin workers to strike in pay dispute

Glasgow university not guaranteeing students accommodation

Mental health services for kids in Glasgow get £500k boost

Bin workers at 15 Scottish councils will go on strike in a new action later this month. The Unite union said around 1,500 members would walk out from 24 August to 31 August over a pay dispute.

New students at Glasgow University will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday.