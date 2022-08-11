At a glance
Bin workers at 15 Scottish councils will go on strike in a new action later this month. The Unite union said around 1,500 members would walk out from 24 August to 31 August over a pay dispute.
New students at Glasgow University will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday.
Mental health services for children will receive a £500,000 funding boost in Glasgow. Councillors agreed to distribute the amount to third sector organisations to roll out more support for young people. The grants would enable community organisations to provide early intervention support according to a council report.