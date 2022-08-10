There are quite a few strikes planned for August, as workers increase efforts for better pay and conditions.

From DHL workers to council cleansing workers, there are many strikes planned this month. Keep up to date with who is striking, and when.

13 August

Aslef rail strikes, affected Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern. There will be no Avanti West Coast services today.

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury's stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

14 August

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

Aslef rail strikes, affected Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern. There will be disruption to Avanti West Coast services today. The operator has also suspended ticket sales for 14 August-11 September until a new timetable is finalised.

15 August

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

16 August

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

17 August

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

18 August

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed that more action was planned for members for two dates in August including today. This will affect Avanti West Coast, Cross Country and LNER trains to and from Glasgow. Avanti West Coast has also suspended ticket sales for 14 August-11 September until a new timetable is finalised.

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

19 August

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

20 August

RMT strike continues today. This will affect Avanti West Coast, Cross Country and LNER trains. Avanti West Coast has also suspended ticket sales for 14 August-11 September until a new timetable is finalised.

Unite union members employed by DHL in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) will strike, meaning supplies to Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Glasgow, will be affected.

24 August

Unite the union has announced that its members across all waste services in 15 councils across Scotland, including Glasgow, are to walk-out in response to a ‘pitiful’ two per cent local government pay offer.

Cleansing workers in Glasgow will go on stike from 24 August.

25 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

26 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

Royal Mail workers to strike over pay.

27 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

28 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

29 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

30 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

31 August

Glasgow cleansing workers on stike.

Royal Mail workers to strike over pay.

What strikes are due in September?

Strikes from local government workers and members of Unite and Unison are due in September and are set to impact schools across Scotland.