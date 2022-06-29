Your latest news update for Glasgow

Scottish parents of Long Covid children call for ‘proper’ treatment strategy

Dirty Glasgow streets to be deep cleaned

Labrador puppies dumped at side of the road in Renfrew die

Parents of children suffering from Long Covid, have demanded ministers provide more support for health boards, amid claims Scotland is ‘lagging behind’. Families gathered outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, to deliver handwritten letters from children telling MSPs how Long-term Covid has devastated their lives.

Glasgow’s most messy streets are to be blitzed with special deep cleans for ‘problem’ areas. Among the first to undergo cleansing ‘weeks of actions’ will be Greater Govan, and other parts of the city centre. A council official confirmed the deep cleans will start over the summer in upcoming weeks.