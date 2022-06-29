At a glance
- Scottish parents of Long Covid children call for ‘proper’ treatment strategy
- Dirty Glasgow streets to be deep cleaned
- Labrador puppies dumped at side of the road in Renfrew die
Parents of children suffering from Long Covid, have demanded ministers provide more support for health boards, amid claims Scotland is ‘lagging behind’. Families gathered outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, to deliver handwritten letters from children telling MSPs how Long-term Covid has devastated their lives.
Glasgow’s most messy streets are to be blitzed with special deep cleans for ‘problem’ areas. Among the first to undergo cleansing ‘weeks of actions’ will be Greater Govan, and other parts of the city centre. A council official confirmed the deep cleans will start over the summer in upcoming weeks.
Puppies which was dumped by the side of the road near Renfrew have died. The three Labrador puppies were found on June 14 and were handed into the Scottish SPCA by a member of the public, who said they had seen a man carrying puppies under his arm shortly before the discovery.