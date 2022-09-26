Your latest news update for Glasgow.

Scottish University launches free breakfast scheme for students

Councillors issue plea for information on road repairs as £1m spent in 5 years

Closed Glasgow community centres could become ‘welcome places’ to help citizens struggling cost of living

A Scottish university has launched a free breakfast scheme for its students in hopes it can make a “small difference”. The University of the West of Scotland announced it will offer students a kick-start to the day at its twice-weekly Breakfast Club.

During the most recent area partnership, a verbal report was brought before members of the committee highlighting the figure, but concerns were raised from councillors who wanted more information on what streets had been invested in.