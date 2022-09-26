Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Scottish University launches free breakfast scheme for students, Councillors issue plea for information on road repairs and Closed Glasgow community centres could become ‘welcome places’
Your latest news update for Glasgow.
At a glance
- Scottish University launches free breakfast scheme for students
- Councillors issue plea for information on road repairs as £1m spent in 5 years
- Closed Glasgow community centres could become ‘welcome places’ to help citizens struggling cost of living
A Scottish university has launched a free breakfast scheme for its students in hopes it can make a “small difference”. The University of the West of Scotland announced it will offer students a kick-start to the day at its twice-weekly Breakfast Club.
Most Popular
During the most recent area partnership, a verbal report was brought before members of the committee highlighting the figure, but concerns were raised from councillors who wanted more information on what streets had been invested in.
Plans for the future of 18 closed community centres in Glasgow have been drawn up – with some set to open as ‘welcoming places’ to help citizens struggling with the cost of living. Six venues could open under the People Make Glasgow Communities programme, a scheme set up to give community groups an opportunity to run facilities.