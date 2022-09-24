5 incredible Glasgow buildings we can’t believe were demolished

Glasgow is known for its beautiful, iconic buildings, but how many have we lost along the way? Here’s a list of five missing structures from Glasgow’s skyline.

Glasgow is known worldwide for its rich Victorian architecture that we see across the city everyday. But so many buildings that were once a part of Glaswegians daily life are now missing from the cities skyline.

Whether through natural, planned, or disastrous processes, we’ve lost a lot of the iconic buildings that once defined Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a list of five of the buildings in Glasgow that are no longer with us.

St Enoch’s Hotel in Glasgow, behind the railway station, opened in 1878. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

St Enoch Hotel

St Enoch station hotel was constructed behind the St Enoch railway terminal and was a beautiful, elaborate example of Glasgow’s victorian architecture.

The hotel was a work of art in and of itself and was a huge part of Glasgow’s City Centre up until 1976, when it was demolished and later replaced by St Enoch shopping centre.

The last remaining Red Road flats were demolished in a controlled explosion on October 11, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Red Road Flats

The Red Road Flats were an infamous feature of Glasgow’s skyline. They were built in the 1960s and were initially welcomed as a solution to Glasgows overcrowded slums before they gained their sinister reputation.

By the 70s the towers had gained a reputation for anti-social crime, ranging from youths throwing objects from the roofs to frequent house breaking.

The Red Road Flats steadily declined, becoming a hotspot for serious crimes like theft and assault, and faced serious issues in the face of suicides from tower residents.

At the time of their construction, the towers were the tallest residential blocks in Europe, and by 2015 they became the flattest towers in Europe when they were demolished, as repairs began to outcost the money that was made in rent.

The towers were often used as locations by photographers and film makers - making numerous appearances in the STV police drama Taggart, and featuring in the 2006 film, Red Road, which won a BAFTA and the Prix de Jury (third prize) at the Cannes film festival.

The Glasgow School of Art has had a tough run of it over the last ten years, being devastated by fires not once but twice in the last decade

Glasgow School of Art Mackintosh building

Glasgow School of Art isn’t quite lost yet, despite the Mackintosh building suffering two fires over the last ten years.

Designed by Glasgow’s own Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the iconic building has been left a husk following the last fire in 2018, and remains in the process of being fully rebuilt and refurbished.

The Apollo was a city centre favourite for Glasgow’s old guard.

The Apollo

The Apollo, formerly known as Green’s Playhouse Cinema, occupied the site of Cineworld on Renfrew Street.

It was one of Glasgow’s busiest music venues in the 70s and 80s and hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, The Ramones, and Blondie.

The venue was demolished in the mid-1980s.

Tait Tower, or the ‘Tower of Empire’, was a temporary structure in Glasgow.

Tait Tower

The art-deco Tower of Empire, also named Tait Tower after its architect, Thomas S. Tait, was Scotland’s tallest building when it was built for the 1938 Empire Exhibition held at Bellahouston Park.