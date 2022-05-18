Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Thousands of fans ready for Europa League final in Seville, Rangers fans target singer Iona Fyfe with abuse on Twitter and George Square benches temporarily removed in city centre

By Mahnoor Sohail
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 6:09 pm

  • Thousands of fans in Seville ‘ready’ for Europa League final
  • Rangers fans target Scots singer, Iona Fyfe with abuse on Twitter 
  • George Square benches temporarily removed in city centre

Thousands of Rangers fans are in Seville, ahead of one the biggest matches in the club’s history. Police are expected up to 100,000 fans of the Glasgow team to travel to the Spanish city for the Europa League final against the German side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Award-winning singer Iona Fyfe was branded a ‘dirty whore’ and a ‘vile scumbag’ after she posted about Rangers fans at Glasgow Airport. Waiting for a flight to the United States, she tweeted about ‘unruly drunk fans’, as Rangers supporters travel to Seville.

Memorial benches in George Square have been temporarily removed ahead of potential celebrations following the Europa League finalThousands are expected to descend to the city’s streets, if Rangers win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

