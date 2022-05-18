Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Thousands of fans in Seville ‘ready’ for Europa League final

Rangers fans target Scots singer, Iona Fyfe with abuse on Twitter

George Square benches temporarily removed in city centre

Thousands of Rangers fans are in Seville, ahead of one the biggest matches in the club’s history. Police are expected up to 100,000 fans of the Glasgow team to travel to the Spanish city for the Europa League final against the German side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Award-winning singer Iona Fyfe was branded a ‘dirty whore’ and a ‘vile scumbag’ after she posted about Rangers fans at Glasgow Airport. Waiting for a flight to the United States, she tweeted about ‘unruly drunk fans’, as Rangers supporters travel to Seville.