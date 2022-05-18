Rangers will face German opposition for a third time in the Europa League this season when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few would have expected this match-up in Sevile, given they were pitted against several giants of European football such as Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in previous rounds.

However, just 90 minutes stand in the way of both teams from lifting the famous Europa League trophy in sunny Spain.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers last reached a European final in 2008 when they lost 2-0 to Zenit St. Petersburg in Manchester. Their only taste of European silverware came in 1972 when captain John Greig lifted the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt wore their white shirts when they defeated West Ham in London.

In contrast, Frankfurt remain one of the most historic clubs in Germany and sampled European glory for the first time in 1980 after beating UEFA Cup holders Borussia Mönchengladbach on away goals.

Oliver Glasner’s side have undergone a resurgance in recent years having made is through to the semi-final stage of this competition in 2019.

So what do we know about Rangers’ Europa League final opponents? GlasgowWorld provides all the lowdown...

Eintracht Frankfurt Factfile:

NICKNAME: Die Adler (The Eagles)

FOUNDED: March 1899 (123 years ago)

STADIUM: Deutsche Bank Park (capacity - 51,500)

MANAGER: Oliver Glasner

PRESIDENT: Peter Fischer

HONOURS: 5x German Cup winners (1973/74, 74/75, 80/81, 87/88, 2017/18)

UEFA Cup winners (1979/80)

UEFA Intertoto Cup winners (1967)

Bundesliga 2. winners (1997/98)

RECORD VS SCOTTISH CLUBS: Frankfurt has played just six matches against Scottish opposition in the past 62 years. They have won four, drawn one and lost one.

INTERESTING FACT: The club crest derives from the coat of arms of the city of Frankfurt - a reference to the one-headed imperial eagle of the 13th century

WHO IS MANAGER, OLIVER GLASNER?

The 47-year-old Austrian began his coaching career as assistant manager at Red Bull Salzburg in 2012.

He rose to prominence in Germany after taking charge of VFL Wolfsburg in 2019 after previously managing SV Ried and LASK in his homeland.

Oliver Glasner, Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt (L) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers. Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC meet in the UEFA Europa League final on May 18,2022 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain

Glasner steered Wolfsburg to Europa League qualifcation the following year and in season 2020/21 helped the clu to a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga and Champions League football.

He joined Eintracht Frankfurt in May 2021 as head coach on a three-year deal and endured a challenging start to his tenure as the Eagles lost key players to rival clubs.

However, their fortunes began to improve gradually at the turn of the year but inconsistency led to a mid-table finish this season.

He will be the man in the dugout for the club’s third European final appearance.

WHO ARE FRANKFURT’S KEY PLAYERS?

The Germans sold star men Luka Jovic and Sebastian Haller for a combined £100million after their semi-final defeat to Chelsea three years ago.

However, I wouldn’t let their disappointing finish in the Bundesliga table foul you, Rangers fans. They still possess a lot of quality among their ranks, none more so than Serbian wide man Filip Kostic.

The 29-year-old has been a real dangerman in Europe this season. He has provided 12 assists in all comeptitions and has a wicked left-foot, as displayed when scoring Frankfurt’s first goal during their Quarter Final second leg against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Wing back Ansgar Knauff has impressed since joining on loan from Borussia Dortmund and was arguably their star man during both legs of their semi-final victory over Premier League side West Ham United.

Just 20 years of age, he is a fantastic dribbler of the ball and often likes to play short passes with team mates to helpd support the attack.

Japanese striker Daichi Kamada have scored five goals in the competition so far and will be determined to add to his tally in Seville, whole former PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp provides vital experience between the sticks.

WHAT WILL BE THE KEY HEAD-TO-HEADS?

Frankfurt often revert to a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Knauff and Kostic deployed as wing backs. A high proportion of their attacks come down the left-hand side, which can often leave space on the right to be exploited.

FILIP KOSTIC VS JAMES TAVERNIER

What a match-up this will be! One of European’s most dangerous attacking players against the current Europa League top goal scorer.

Right-back Tavernier must contain the Serbian’s threat, even if that means he needs sacrifice some of his usual attacking prowess.

RAFAEL BORRE VS CALVIN BASSEY

The key to success for Rangers may be in this intruiging battle between the Colombian frontman and Nigerian centre-back Bassey.

After scoring in their quarter final and semi-final victories over Barcelona and West Ham, Borre has displayed great physicality and speed to race onto any ball. He appears to enjoy ariel duels against bigger defenders and Bassey will have a massive role in trying to keep him quiet.

ANSGAR KNAUFF VS RYAN KENT

The pace and trickery of the Englishman could mean he will be Rangers main goal threat, as displayed regularly in Europe this season.