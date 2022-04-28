Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow train attack leaves 15-year-old girl seriously injured between the Glasgow to Edinburgh service

A Firefighter completes 100km race after a life-saving surgery

Customers call in Trading Standards as shop sells fake Apple products

A man who was caught on CCTV, may be able to assist with a police investigation following an incident on a train which led toa 15-year-old girl seriously injured on July 19, whilst on the Glasgow to Edinburgh service.

A Glasgow firefighter who had life saving surgery on a blocked bowel took part in a 100km cycling race around Loch Ness. 36-year-old Robert Cowie, completed the race with friends and is thanking staff at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for making it possible.