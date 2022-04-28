At a glance
- Glasgow train attack leaves 15-year-old girl seriously injured between the Glasgow to Edinburgh service
- A Firefighter completes 100km race after a life-saving surgery
- Customers call in Trading Standards as shop sells fake Apple products
A man who was caught on CCTV, may be able to assist with a police investigation following an incident on a train which led toa 15-year-old girl seriously injured on July 19, whilst on the Glasgow to Edinburgh service.
A Glasgow firefighter who had life saving surgery on a blocked bowel took part in a 100km cycling race around Loch Ness. 36-year-old Robert Cowie, completed the race with friends and is thanking staff at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for making it possible.
Customers call Trading Standards as a number of shops across Scotland have been found to be selling fake Apple products. The Trading standard officers and security staff from Apple targeted the stores after customer complaints believing they could be fake.