The best restaurants for graduation celebrations this summer in Glasgow

Graduation is just around the corner for university students in Glasgow - if you’re looking for a special spot to celebrate then here are our suggestions.

Ceremonies will start taking place in the city in just a few short months.

Great restaurants for graduation meals in Glasgow.

With graduation season on the horizon you may be thinking about booking a special meal to celebrate the new graduate in your life.

Here are the best spots to take a graduate in Glasgow.

Ox and Finch

This west end restaurant is the perfect spot to celebrate a huge life achievement.

It is also one of Glasgow’s most Instagrammable locales - not a bad choice on a day when hundreds of photos will be taken by proud parents.

Their menu has a wide range of unique dishes from cod cheeks to hand dived scallops and boudin noir.

Whilst the venue is filled with complex dishes it does not come with a ridiculous price tag - those not wishing to spend a fortune can breathe a sigh of relief as no dish exceeds £15.

Address: 920 Sauchiehall Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 7TF

Address: 920 Sauchiehall Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 7TF

Ubiquitous Chip

This restaurant has a lot of history in the city of Glasgow - it has been operating for 50 years.

Their haggis is famous and the restaurant is keen to highlight locally sourced produce.

Ubiquitous Chip is certainly a celebration level venue with a £65pp tasting menu which includes roast wood pigeon, Bara scallops and truffle brioche.

Address: 12 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow, G12 8SJ

Address: 12 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow, G12 8SJ

Bilson Eleven

If you really want to push the celebration boat out then why not visit Bilson Eleven?

Their tasting menu will set you back £175pp (drinks included).

But the dining experience is spectacular - the small venue only has five tables so the intimate setting really is a treat.

If you want to dine here for graduation season you have to be quick as the restaurant is famously busy.

Address: 10 Annfield Place, Glasgow, G31 2XQ

Address: 10 Annfield Place, Glasgow, G31 2XQ

Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar

For a more casual setting the Ardnamurchan is a great spot for a graduation meal.

The contemporary venue has a relaxed atmosphere and a large cocktail menu.

Their speciality is grilled steak - all of which has been dry hung for 45 days.

Ardnamurchan sources many of its ingredients from the Scottish Highlands and Islands including a wide variety of fresh seafood.

Address: 325 Hope Street, Glasgow, G2 3PT

Address: 325 Hope Street, Glasgow, G2 3PT

La Lanterna

This restaurant was voted Scotland’s Best Italian Restaurant 2021.

It was established in 1970 and is Glasgow’s oldest family-run Italian restaurant.

The traditional venue is a great place for a big family celebration meal this graduation season.

Address: 35 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 8HN