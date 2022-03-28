Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Two women assaulted at Glasgow train station

Search for missing Scot teen who may have been travelling to Glasgow ends well

A Glasgow man has been taken to hospital with serious injury after assault

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an incident which occurred at a Glasgow train station. Officers from British Transport Police were called to Westerton train station around 10:30pm after the alarm was raised.

An urgent search was launched to find a missing Scottish teenager who may have been travelling to Glasgow. Faith McLellan was last seen around 1pm on Saturday March 26, in the Inverclyde area. Police Scotland were urging people to come forward with any information they may have. Thankfully Faith McLellan has been traced safe and well.