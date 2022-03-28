Glasgow reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

To describe Will Smith’s Sunday night at the Oscars as a ‘mixed bag’ might be an understatement.

The Fresh Prince and Men in Black star slapped host Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Then, just a short while after, Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, about the father of Serena and Venus Williams.

Smith broke down in tears as he accepted the award, apologised to the Academy and described himself as a “fierce defender of my family”.

Glasgow reacts

Many people headed straight onto social media to see the fallout from the two moments - and Twitter did not disappoint.

Actor Will Smith appears to slap actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

One person posted: “Will Smith would never survive a Glasgow taxi queue.”

Another added: “Just got in a taxi there and the driver’s giving it “what about that Will Smith eh?” Only in Glasgow.”

“Seen this kind of behaviour on a Saturday night in Glasgow many times,” posted disco_ninja33.