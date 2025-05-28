Major Danish retailer to open new store at Braehead Shopping Centre this summer
Braehead Shopping Centre has announced the grand opening of Flying Tiger Copenhagen on Friday 13 June.
The new store will include self-checkouts for faster, easier shopping and a beautifully curated window display to showcase the latest seasonal inspiration and must-haves. It will launch with Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s much-loved core collections alongside its ever-popular seasonal ranges.
To celebrate the opening, the first 200 lucky customers through the doors will receive an exclusive goody bag, packed with surprise treats that showcase the quirky, creative spirit Flying Tiger Copenhagen is loved for.
Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre commented: “As a popular retailer with a growing presence in Scotland, the opening of Flying Tiger Copenhagen at Braehead Shopping Centre will be a welcome addition to our diverse retail mix. It’s a brand that brings fun, creativity and a real sense of discovery to the shopping experience and we know our visitors are going to love the new store.
“We’re pleased to see Flying Tiger Copenhagen join the centre and expect it to become a vibrant part of our retail community.”
Michael Burke, Managing Director for Flying Tiger Copenhagen UK & Ireland, said: "We’re incredibly excited to open our doors at Braehead. The centre has a fantastic range of retailers that we complement perfectly, and we can’t wait to welcome customers into our store to explore seasonal items and colourful everyday essentials.”
