Decision to demolish listed Art Deco Sawmills building delayed

A decision on controversial plans to demolish a listed Art Deco building has been delayed to allow objectors to be heard.

Glasgow’s planning committee was set to rule on Partick Housing Association’s bid to knock down the former Temple Sawmills office to make way for 46 flats today (22 February).

But councillors asked to visit the site on Bearsden Road and for a hearing, where the public and the developers will be able to give their views.

The decision will now be made once a site visit has been carried out and a hearing held.

There have been over 40 objections to the proposal, which urge the council to ensure the listed building is retained and argue it could instead be repaired.

However, council planners have “reluctantly” concluded the demolition can go ahead and recommended approval.

The C-listed three-storey property, originally built for Robinson Dunn in 1938, is on the Buildings at Risk register and has been vacant since 2005. It was previously used as a restaurant/microbrewery.

Two new residential blocks would be built if the application is approved, with flats operated by Partick Housing Association and Hanover Scotland.

The objectors include Anniesland MSP Bill Kidd, Paul Sweeney MSP and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

Mr Sweeney said: “The continued state of the dereliction of the site remains undesirable, however every effort should be made to pursue the alternative options set out by the applicant to deliver residential conversion or facade retention.”

He added this would “deliver a sustainable reuse for this important and rare surviving example of 1930s industrial Art Deco in Glasgow”.

Iain Wotherspoon, from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, claimed the building has been “disgracefully neglected to the point that the owners appear to be claiming it is beyond repair”.

“This — as so often in such cases — must be taken with a pinch of salt.”

However, the developers have said the application “provides a robust evidence base for demolition and demonstrates beyond doubt that the building is not capable of meaningful repair”.

“Its demolition would secure wider public benefits to the community,” a statement from the applicant added.

And a council report stated: “Our starting position as a local authority is always that listed buildings should not be demolished if they can be retained in any way.

“While that was the initial position we took with this proposal, as did Historic Environment Scotland, the updated information, received in July 2021, satisfied the city design’s heritage staff, building standards staff and Historic Environment Scotland that the structural damage to the building was now so significant that parts of the structure were not salvageable and would have to come down.”

It stated partial retention was explored and “that exercise made it clear that the cost of trying to rebuild the listed building and integrate it into a new development would not be economically viable”.