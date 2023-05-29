Anyone aged 60 to 85 and with memory concerns or an Alzheimer’s diagnosis may be able to participate in the ENVISION clinical study

As Dementia Awareness Week begins, an appeal has been launched to find more Scots willing to volunteer for studies into Alzheimer’s Dementia.

Each year, Dementia Awareness Week (DAW) is held with the aim of raising awareness of dementia and helping improve the lives of people with dementia, their families and carers.

Now Glasgow Memory Clinic, a NeuroClin centre, is using the week of action and awareness to call on more volunteers to participate in a live study currently running from its west of Scotland headquarters.

ENVISION is an international study to verify the clinical benefit of Aducanumab in participants with early Alzheimer’s Disease. Research suggests that a cause of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may be an abnormal build-up of a protein in the brain called amyloid beta.

Glasgow Memory Clinic is conducting the ENVISION study to confirm if this study medication, that has been designed to reduce the build-up of amyloid, can help people with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to AD or mild AD dementia compared to placebo.

Anyone aged 60 to 85 and with memory concerns or an Alzheimer’s diagnosis may be able to participate in the ENVISION clinical study and can find out more here: Current Studies - Glasgow Memory Clinic.

Spokesperson at Glasgow Memory Clinic said: “The ENVISION study is a very important next step in the evaluation and development of the vaccine Aducanumab. We know this drug can lower amyloid levels in the brain and this is viewed as a very important breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research. We now want to better understand the actual clinical benefits to patients.

“The ENVISION study, supported by BIOGEN, is an international research study and approximately 1500 people will participate globally. The study is running at research centres in the USA, Canada, Asia and Europe, including here at Glasgow Memory Clinic where the study is at an early stage and is still recruiting. We are proud to conduct this study and, with screening of subjects for the program now active, we would love to hear from more people willing to participate and make a difference.”

In addition to online registration, Glasgow Memory Clinic can be contacted directly on 0141 948 0206.

By registering with Glasgow Memory Clinic, even if this study is not going to be suitable, there are other studies scheduled to start in 2023 that could potentially be suitable.

