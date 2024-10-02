Demolition plans for Buchanan Galleries scrapped as new masterplan in works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of Glasgow City Centre is once again uncertain as the Buchanan Galleries will no longer be demolished

Owners of Buchanan Galleries have opted to change their redevelopment plan - meaning the Glasgow City Centre shopping centre will no longer be demolished.

Original plans saw the retail outlet razed to the ground and rebuilt as an open space at the bottom of Sauchiehall Street. Developers believe that retail has recovered from Covid, making them rethink their plans to demolish the site.

The original plans would have reintroduced a variety of flagship and independent shops and restaurants into the site and improve access to the key transport hubs of Queen Street station, Buchanan Street bus station and Buchanan Street subway station.

The removal of Buchanan Galleries, which is currently joined to the Royal Concert Hall, would have allowed for the extension of Sauchiehall Street to the east of the city, strengthening the Glasgow grid and significantly improving connectivity and safety as people move around the area.

A new ‘masterplan’ is now in the works by owner Landsec, which will see the Buchanan Galleries stay standing in the city centre, though with a potential new look.

Landsec's head of retail development, Nick Davis, said: "Given the way cities have changed, and retail’s strong post pandemic recovery, we’re exploring a masterplan that can be delivered in incremental phases.

“In conversations with brands, and through engagement with the public, we know that there is both consumer and commercial appetite for this to be delivered and delivered quickly.

"The advantage of retaining and investing in the existing building means we can deliver more quickly for Glasgow’s community, whilst being less disruptive and less carbon intensive than our previous proposal.

“We believe that over time we can create a new city centre district, anchored by the Galleries that responds to the way people want to live, shop and work."

Landsec has purchased an adjacent building to the galleries at 229-249 Buchanan Street, which are likely to form part of the new plans.