Derelict Clydebank flats to be torn down in 2025
The flat blocks described as ‘eyesores’ will be razed to the ground in 2025.
Demolition will soon come to Brunswick, Montreal and Quebec House flat blocks in Clydebank, something residents have been waiting to hear for a long time.
Works are reportedly beginning as early as next week, January 6.
Residents living in proximity to the flats reportedly received a letter from West Dunbartonshire Council who own the flat blocks claiming they will be brought to the ground over the course of 40 weeks, most of 2025.
West Dunbartonshire Council have yet to confirm this timeline however.
The flat blocks have laid empty since 2023, after the process began in 2021 to rehouse residents living in the homes.
Preparation has already begun for the demolition, as the flat blocks have become disconnected from the grid and external lights have been turned off.
It was initially believed the flat blocks would be demolished in 2024, though this did not materialise.
No plans are set for the site as it stands, though once the buildings are demolished surveys are set to be carried out to determine the best future use for the land.
