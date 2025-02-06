Derelict Trongate building could be refurbished for student housing

The top floor of a building on Trongate could be transformed into student housing

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former office building at 159 Trongate is set to be transformed into student accomodation if a planning permission application is approved.

Located above the Merkur Slots entertainment on Argyle Street next to McDonalds - the top floors above the slots have been derelict for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application would keep the entertainments on operation while student flats would be placed above the flats.

In addition to the flats, a communal lounge, cycle storage and laundry room will also be planned.

Applicant Derandd Investment Partners LP, said: "Internally, the upper floors will be subdivided using lightweight partitioning to create 16 self-contained studios.

"Each studio will have an ensuite shower room, a high-spec kitchen, a small double bed, a work desk and storage and a double wardrobe.

"In addition, the building will be upgraded thermally to bring it up to current standards."

A decision on whether or not the plans for student housing on Trongate will be approved by Friday, March 28.